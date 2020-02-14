Downtime Music Video Featuring Beatrice Domond

Our good friend, and you’re favorite loud mouth New Yorker, Giovanni Reda just directed a music video for Four Am called “Downtime” featuring skater Beatrice Domond that was filmed and edited by the one and only R.B. Umali. Check it out.

