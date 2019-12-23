Mark Suciu | Chromeball Interview

Photo Credit: Dave Chami

Our good friend, Eric Swisher, just posted a rad interview with Mark Suciu. Here’s a sample:

So two years in the making, are you happy with Verso? Is there anything you would’ve done differently?

Yeah, I am happy with Verso overall but I’m still not happy with my last trick, even though it took me a year to get. I just didn’t grind very far. And I knew that it was going to work out that way, but still… With how the part is structured, I knew that trick had to be my ender. I really left myself with no choice.

But as I was trying and trying this thing, I couldn’t help but talk to different people about their difficulties in filming enders. And I heard quite a few but it was Alex Olson and Kenny Anderson’s stories that really stuck out to me. I’m sure there are crazier ones, but Alex Olson telling me firsthand about going back 17 times for his tailslide impossible ender in Pretty Sweetwas pretty extraordinary.

That’s a lot.

Yeah, 17 is high. I don’t think mine could’ve taken much more than that.

But even after all that, 17 times, Alex still feels like he didn’t end up doing it very well. He told me that himself. That he feels like he didn’t wrap it well enough. And in the footage, you can see him yelling as he rolls away. He’s not happy with it.

And with Kenny, he hasn’t even done his ender yet. He’s tried it for two different video parts and still hasn’t gotten it.

So, in hearing these stories, I started to ask myself, as a skateboarder trying the same trick over and over again, it is possible that we just get stuck in the same rhythm? That we’ve learned how to do this trick incorrectly, which becomes what our body now does automatically? How do you break through that muscle memory of doing something wrong in order to actually land it?

For a long time, I didn’t think that I was ever going to get my ender. And even if I actually did do it, it wasn’t going to look good. But, again, with the structure of the part, I’d have to take it, even if it’s terrible.

There was a span of about 3 months, at both premieres, where I just showed my ender in the state I had it in… this shitty, bounce-off-the-ledge, bounce-back-onto-your-board, tic-tac away… because that was as close as I’d gotten. And I really didn’t care about going back to do it any better, either. Until my friend Ryen talked me into it.

