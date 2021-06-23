PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES MIDWEST SHOWS

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes brings their celebrated art shows on the road this July with stops in St. Louis, MO on July 14 & 15, Chicago, IL onJuly 16 & 17, and Detroit, MI on July 18, featuring in-person appearances and exhibits by artists/professional skateboarders Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Jason Adams, and Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly, photographer Blair Alley, visual artists Brian Bent and Paul Kobriger, as well as author, motivational speaker, and skateboarder, Brandon Novak.

