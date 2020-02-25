ShuvItCancer With Elaine Shallcross

One of the most uplifting and surprising stories we’ve seen this year in skateboarding is of Elaine Shallcross. A 68-years-young woman that has been diagnosed with breast cancer since 2018 decided that she was going to raise money for breast cancer research by learning to do a shuvit on a skateboard while she had never stepped on a skateboard before! She posted her testimonial on Instagram a few weeks back and it quickly went viral in the skateboarding world to overwhelming support from skaters all over the globe who posted their own shuvit videos to the #shuvitcancer. Even top pros like Daewon Song and Tony Hawk have posted in support. When this year has already had some heavy and depressing moments for the skate community, Elaine’s story is a welcomed taste of positivity we all need and are rooting for! Please follow her journey via here Instagram account here and please donate to her cause here if you should be so inclined. So rad seeing the skate community come together for such a beautiful cause. Good luck Elaine! We’re pulling for you!

#shuvitcancer