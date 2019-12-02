SK8LOCOS “4LoCos”

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The San Clemente homies are back with SK8LOCOS “4 LoCos” featuring Andrew Allen, Jake Hill, Donny Duhadway, Blake Spencer, Colin Emery, Chris & Pierce Brunner, Mike & Danny Greene, Cody Simmons, Kef Weltner, and Eirean Flatley doing what they do in South Orange County and beyond! Filmed and edited by Mike Greene.