SK8LOCOS “4LoCos”

December 1, 2019 By

The San Clemente homies are back with SK8LOCOS “4 LoCos” featuring Andrew Allen, Jake Hill, Donny Duhadway, Blake Spencer, Colin Emery, Chris & Pierce Brunner, Mike & Danny Greene, Cody Simmons, Kef Weltner, and Eirean Flatley doing what they do in South Orange County and beyond! Filmed and edited by Mike Greene.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS