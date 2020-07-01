Skate Like A Girl Camp
Join the Skate Like A Girl crew this summer for At Home Skate Camp! Whether it’s your first time on a board or you’ve been skating for years, everyone is welcome. Weeks for all gender youth, GRRLZ Youth, Women and/or Trans Teen and adults, and Queer and/or Trans all ages! Learn more at skatelikeagirl.com
The first of its kind, this virtual week long program will focus on promoting confidence, leadership, and social justice through learning to skateboard in an inclusive, fun and encouraging environment. Camp is designed to provide structure and engagement for campers but limit screen time and maximize time on the board.
Key Features:
- Daily opening and closing circles via video conferencing
- BRAND NEW unique “learn to skate” youth/beginner centric video tutorials for all abilities (from stepping on board for the first time to mastering a kickflip)
- Customized counselor check-ins with Skate Like a Girl trained instructors
- Specialty Weeks for Youth Grrlz, Women & Trans Teens/Adults and Queer & Trans skaters of all ages
- Scholarships Available and loaner gear available in Oakland, Portland, Seattle
More info available below on the flyers for each camp.
Sound off in the comments below!