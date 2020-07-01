Skate Like A Girl Camp

Join the Skate Like A Girl crew this summer for At Home Skate Camp! Whether it’s your first time on a board or you’ve been skating for years, everyone is welcome. Weeks for all gender youth, GRRLZ Youth, Women and/or Trans Teen and adults, and Queer and/or Trans all ages! Learn more at skatelikeagirl.com

The first of its kind, this virtual week long program will focus on promoting confidence, leadership, and social justice through learning to skateboard in an inclusive, fun and encouraging environment. Camp is designed to provide structure and engagement for campers but limit screen time and maximize time on the board.

Key Features: