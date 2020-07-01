Skateboarding and CBD: Ramping Up the Cannabidiol

CBD is the new kid in the park. Although research and studies are on the rise and emerging, the potential health benefits of CBD are making a statement for themselves. From pain management to stress relief, cannabidiol is a game changer for skateboarding enthusiast, both amateur and professional alike. It’s anti-inflammatory properties, and non-psychoactive capabilities are the perfect combo for recovery from injuries or stress in the athletic field.

Here is a breakdown of all the things you need to know about CBD. From the compound itself to its therapeutic properties and the best way to consume:

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the more than 100 chemical compounds extracted from hemp plants. These compounds, or cannabinoids, are known to boast a variety of beneficial properties. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the human body, regulating and exterminating free-radicals, toxins and bringing balance to mind and body.

CBD is often confused with its better known cousin, THC, the psychoactive portion of a cannabis plant. THC can often offer a euphoric “high” feeling upon consumption. In contrast, CBD has more botanical effects interacting with the ECS to create a sense of overall wellbeing.

Therapeutic Properties of CBD

One of the most beneficial properties of CBD is it’s anti-inflammatory capabilities. CBD is able to interact with the receptors in the body to block and manage pain. CBD is a great natural alternative for pain medications or opioids that are typically doctor prescribed. Along with this, CBD has been known to create a sense of calm, combating mental health disorders and stress relief. By creating a sense of overall calm, that can even promote sleep, CBD is a great choice to turn to for natural anxiety relief.

Because of the therapeutic capabilities available in CBD, it can be an ideal choice for skateboarders. There are a menagerie of injuries boarders can be prone to with head, hand and wrist and ankle injuries being the most common. There are always risks when it comes to skateboarding, but research suggests most injuries occur with first-time riders. CBD can be an natural alternative to aid in the recovery process of skate-related injuries.

CBD for Skateboarders

Many professional athletes, particularly those in action sports, have turned to CBD for pain relief and to restore a sense of calm. CBD can be consumed in a variety of methods. From sublingual consumption, like an oil or a tincture taken by mouth, to a topical cream or ointment for direct on-skin application. Sublingual CBD enters the bloodstream immediately and are known to have the most immediate effect, however topical application can be a great choice for targeted management. No matter your choice method of consumption, be sure to always check label claims for cannabinoids present. Although CBD is typically free of has very low levels of THC, some products do contain more than others. As an athlete, always be extra cautious when it comes to drug testing.

The best way to always be sure of the quality and potency of the product you are purchasing is to turn to CBD products that are backed by third-party lab test results. There are a lot of CBD companies on the market these days, so being sure of the cultivation, processing and testing is key. There are also companies on the market that are geared toward specific markets, action sports included. Tribe CBD is one of these such brands, with products ranging from topical creams to tinctures and energy shots, this is a great go-to for athletes looking for a great and reliable CBD product. To learn more about Tribe CBD, click here.