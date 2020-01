2007 PlayStation Pro Street Finals SLIDESHOW

ORLANDO, FL — The 2007 PlayStation Pro Street finals are over, and Greg Lutzka pulled off yet another come-from-behind win. He was throwing down some rather lackluster skating yesterday which dropped him to the 8th spot, but today was completely different (kickflip noseblunt-slide anyone???). The Lutzka’s trademark 270 variations, creative use of the entire course, and even a near-miss 360 flip nose-bluntslide was just too much for the reigning Dew dude, Ryan Sheckler. But Sheck’s bitter 2nd-place finish was sweetened by his win for Overall Points. No doubt, everyone was a winner today (well, except for everyone else).