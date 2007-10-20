2007 PlayStation Pro Street Finals SLIDESHOW
ORLANDO, FL — The 2007 PlayStation Pro Street finals are over, and Greg Lutzka pulled off yet another come-from-behind win. He was throwing down some rather lackluster skating yesterday which dropped him to the 8th spot, but today was completely different (kickflip noseblunt-slide anyone???). The Lutzka’s trademark 270 variations, creative use of the entire course, and even a near-miss 360 flip nose-bluntslide was just too much for the reigning Dew dude, Ryan Sheckler. But Sheck’s bitter 2nd-place finish was sweetened by his win for Overall Points. No doubt, everyone was a winner today (well, except for everyone else).
STREET FINAL RESULTS
1) Greg Lutzka – 90.83
2) Ryan Sheckler – 89.58
3) Rodil Araujo Jr – 85.08
4) Fabrizio Santos – 84.33
5) Carlos De Andrade – 81.92
6) Chazz Ortiz – 80.42 (not bad for 13-year-old amateur!)
OVERALL STREET RESULTS
1) Ryan Sheckler – 450 points
2) Greg Lutzka – 356 points
3) Rodolfo Ramos – 277 points
4) Austen Seaholm – 242 points
5) Carlos de Andrade – 224 points
6) Fabrizio Santos – 224 points
7) Kurtis Colamonico – 167 points
8) Tulio de Olivera – 164 points
9) Danny Fuenzalida – 146 points
10) Mike Peterson – 137 points
Sound off in the comments below!