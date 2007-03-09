A Day With Cliché

After the madness of the Globe Double Stack Cash Attack, most people took time to relax and soak up the sun on Australia’s Gold Coast. The Cliché team was in town and did just the opposite, heading into Brisbane to get some shredding done with Mike O’Meally and Fred Mortagne behind the lenses. They were kind enough to let me lurk along for the ride and get some street skating in. Some amazing stuff went down, which of course you’ll have to wait for the next Cliché video to see. Check out the slideshow attached to the left to see what it’s like for a day inside the Cliché van. Cheers, guys!