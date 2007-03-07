A Tribute To Shane Cross (1986-2007)

March 7, 2007

It has been a dark time in skateboarding since Shane Cross’ passing earlier this week, and with Ali Boulala’s life-threatening injury. As journalists, it’s our job to explain the unexplanable, to describe the indescribable, to put even the most difficult subject matter into words. But this is a situation where our pens have run dry and our eyes have welled up.

Rest in peace Shane.

