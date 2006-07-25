Another Day In Paradise 2

Similar to the movieif that movie took place in Hawai’i. Wake up, go to the beach, then when it cools off, go skate! Natural Koncepts’ Chris Kays and Sean Reilly have been our tireless tourguides and deserve a huge thank you, though our stay is far from over. Hope you guys aren’t sick of us yet! And of course the local known only as Applenuts, who deftly opened a coconut at the skate spot yesterday and provided us all with a refreshing snack of fresh coconut milk and the inner flesh of the coconut. Simply amazing. Well, there’s a hurricane scheduled to hit the island on Thursday so we’d better make the most of the street skating while we can. Aloha.

Check the slideshow for more pics.