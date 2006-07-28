Another Day In Paradise 4

July 28, 2006

A huge thank you must be given to the people that made our session of the Cholo’s bowl possible. It is highly secretive and not many people get the privilege of skating it.

Back in Waikiki, we celebrated Applenuts’ birthday. Words don’t do it justice, have a look at the pics.

Check the slideshow for more pics.

Check out the video clips of Cholo’s bowl!

