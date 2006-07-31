Another Day In Paradise 5
The people that made our stay in Hawai’i an epic skate vacation is really too long to list, but hell, I’ll try anyway: The Birdhouse crew of course—Willy, Sumner, and Nesser; North Shore maniac Lance Holcomb who brought Tonging to the masses; Ashley; the owner of the Cholo bowl; Chad, Rob, and everyone from APB; Christa and Lacey for the constant connects; Sober Joe’ber for being our designated driver most nights as well as a gracious host; Sean Starn of Natural Koncept for an epic night of Japanese fare and naked women; Applenuts; Sean Payne; Sean Reilly; the planet of Endore; Grant for hook ups at the best clubs on O’ahu; and the biggest shout out of all goes to local celebrity, island legend, and epic skate rat Chris Motherf—king Kays.
God damn, I feel like Schaeffer at the end of a Tampa weekend.
Check the slideshow and attached clips or else you are a true kook.
Hawai’ian Video Vault coming tomorrow!
