Another Day In Paradise

Local Natual Koncept ripper Chris Kays and North Shore maniac Lance Holcomb have been our tourguides the last few days. Lance, currently on the lamb from Dog The Bounty Hunter, has been laying low in Waikiki. It’s pretty hot during the day, so we’ve been making use of the amazing beaches nearby. Surf all day then hit a skate session in the evening, why not? Birdhouse did a demo at A’ala skatepark on Sunday, July 23. Then it was off to the bars on the Waikiki strip. Stay tuned as we’ll be hitting the streets all week. Wallows? Off the wall? North Shore?

Check the slideshow for all the pics.