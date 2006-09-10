ASR, éS Game Of SKATE, Danger Photo Show, and Element’s Shoe Release Party
Then it was off to Overload skateshop in North Park to see the Danger photo exhibit with work from Ed Templeton, Leo Romero, Shad Lambert, Brendan Klein and a few other photogs. As a transvestite walked by out front of the shop, Leo yelled, “What’s up dude!” Leonard’s a good time. After beers and mexican food and a high five to Kevin Marks, it was back downtown for the Element shoe release party.
The always lively Voice 1156 Gallery was hosting Element’s party where the walls were covered in griptape and blank boards and everyone was invited to tag, draw, scribble, whatever. There were glass cases with Tosh Townend and Mike V.’s debut pro models that were fair game, too. Limited-edition splatter paint pro models were handed out to the uber-cool.
Last stop—Westin bar. This tends to be the spot where everyone converges around last call after all respective ASR parties. It’s always jumping with an interesting mix of people to say the least. Birthday boy Keith Wilson was holding down the patio with the Baker boys and the Sk8mafia. Everything after that got fuzzy. Another ASR weekend in the books.
