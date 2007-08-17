AST Dew Tour, Vans Invitational Street Prelims

August 16, Portland, Oregon.

Ryan Sheckler’s contest runs are something to behold. He methodically works the whole course, lands difficult tricks, and ends it with a big banger. After bluntsliding and nosebluntsliding across the step-up box, he ended his 60 second run with an enormous kickflip transfer over the biggest hip on the course. With a score that blew away his closest competitors (Greg Lutzka and Austen Seaholm), Sheckler didn’t even take his second run. It really is Shecklermania these days what with his MTV show about to debut. The girls in the crowd were going nuts all afternoon. Check the slideshow for all the photos. Video coming soon. Finals are going down tonight. Will Sheckler win another title? Stay tuned. Read more here.