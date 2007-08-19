AST Dew Tour Vans Invitational, Vert Finals

August 19, 2007

Shaun White did it again. He’s won all three stops on the AST Dew Tour so far this year. After all the skaters took their third and final run, none of them had unseated White’s high score of his second run, so with the win clinched, he took a crowd-wowing victory run. His airs were the highest all day, and he even tried to put down a 1080. PLG grabbed second place with a flawless run that included a fakie 720 and a switch bigspin to lipslide. Andy MacDonald got third as he was able to mix frontside and backside 540s and tech tricks like nollie inward heelflip lien airs. Check the slideshow for all the flicks. You can read more about it here.

