AST Dew Tour: Vans Invitational Vert Prelims

August 16, Portland, Oregon.

Shaun White was unstoppable. He went higher, spun more, and flipped his board more than anyone else. It was obvious he was going to qualify first. Check the slideshow for tons of photos from his runs. PLG put together an amazing second run securing second place in qualifying and Andy Mac’s previous runs had him in third. Stay tuned as the finals are this Saturday, August 18 and will also include Bob Burnquist and Rune Glifberg trying to take out the Flying Tomato. Read more here.