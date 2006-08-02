Bank Of The West Beach Games Soul Bowl

August 2, 2006

The Bank Of The West Beach Games Soul Bowl took place last weekend in Huntington Beach, California. Here’s the results and be sure to check the slideshow for more photos!

2006 Pro Jam Results

1st Sandro Dias BRA $3,600
2nd Chris Gentry USA $2,400
3rd Bruno Passos BRA $1,500
4th Benji Galloway USA $800

Women

Carabeth Burnside $2600
Mini Knoop $1500
Karen Jones $1000

Masters

Tony Magnusson $2600
Henry Guiterrez $1500
Eric Nash $1000
Dave Reul $700
Sasha Steinhorst $400

Grand Masters

Micke Alba $2400
Steve Alba $1200
Duane Peters $800
Troy Chason $550
Mike Smith $350

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS