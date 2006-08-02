The Bank Of The West Beach Games Soul Bowl took place last weekend in Huntington Beach, California. Here’s the results and be sure to check the slideshow for more photos!

2006 Pro Jam Results

1st Sandro Dias BRA $3,600

2nd Chris Gentry USA $2,400

3rd Bruno Passos BRA $1,500

4th Benji Galloway USA $800

Women

Carabeth Burnside $2600

Mini Knoop $1500

Karen Jones $1000

Masters

Tony Magnusson $2600

Henry Guiterrez $1500

Eric Nash $1000

Dave Reul $700

Sasha Steinhorst $400

Grand Masters

Micke Alba $2400

Steve Alba $1200

Duane Peters $800

Troy Chason $550

Mike Smith $350