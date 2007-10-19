Behind The Scenes at the 2007 PlayStation Pro SLIDESHOW
ORLANDO, FL — The final stop of the 2007 AST Dew Tour is upon us, and the first day of the PlayStation Pro had plenty of shenanigans. As usual, part of the Street contest was rained out (seriously, every stop has been cursed), so Sheckler, P-Rod, and the rest of the Heat 2 homies will have to wait a day. The vert contest was held indoors, so they had no issues with Mother Nature. And as expected, Shaun White built an early lead over his aging competition up on the deck. And even though the Flying Tomato and Shecky are already locked in to win the overall points trophy, everyone was still going balls out in the 90-degree Florida heat.
HEAT 2 STREET RESULTS
1) Ryan Sheckler – 92.25
2) Rodolfo Ramos – 87.00
3) Rodil Araujo Jr – 85.50
4) Carlos de Andrade – 84.25
5) Jason Barr – 78.50
6) Mike Peterson – 78.25
7) Benji Galloway – 76.50
8) Kurtis Colamonico – 75.75
9) Danilo Do Rosario – 73.25
10) Billy Rohan – 73.00
11) Paul Rodriguez – 73.00
12 Chris Cudlipp 67.50
HEAT 1 STREET (UPDATED)
1) Fabrizio Santos – 85.5
2) Chazz Ortiz – 83.75
3) Austen Seaholm – 82.75
4) Greg Lutzka – 80.75
5) Danny Fuenzalida – 79.25
6) Thomas Parent – 79.0
7) Chad Fernandez – 77.5
8) Tulio de Oliveira – 76.5
9) Dayne Brummet – 74.75
10) Julian Ethridge – 71.50
VERT PRELIMS (ALL HEATS)
1) Shaun White – 87.00
2) Bucky Lasek – 85.50
3) Pierre-Luc Gagnon – 83.25
4) Andy Mac – 82.75
5) Jean Postec – 82.50
6) Bob Burnquist – 81.50
7) Danny Mayer – 80.25
8) Sandro Dias – 80.00
9) Anthony Furlong – 79.75
10) Adam Taylor – 77.75
HEAT 2 STREET RESULTS
1) Ryan Sheckler – 92.25
2) Rodolfo Ramos – 87.00
3) Rodil Araujo Jr – 85.50
4) Carlos de Andrade – 84.25
5) Jason Barr – 78.50
6) Mike Peterson – 78.25
7) Benji Galloway – 76.50
8) Kurtis Colamonico – 75.75
9) Danilo Do Rosario – 73.25
10) Billy Rohan – 73.00
11) Paul Rodriguez – 73.00
12 Chris Cudlipp 67.50
HEAT 1 STREET (UPDATED)
1) Fabrizio Santos – 85.5
2) Chazz Ortiz – 83.75
3) Austen Seaholm – 82.75
4) Greg Lutzka – 80.75
5) Danny Fuenzalida – 79.25
6) Thomas Parent – 79.0
7) Chad Fernandez – 77.5
8) Tulio de Oliveira – 76.5
9) Dayne Brummet – 74.75
10) Julian Ethridge – 71.50
VERT PRELIMS (ALL HEATS)
1) Shaun White – 87.00
2) Bucky Lasek – 85.50
3) Pierre-Luc Gagnon – 83.25
4) Andy Mac – 82.75
5) Jean Postec – 82.50
6) Bob Burnquist – 81.50
7) Danny Mayer – 80.25
8) Sandro Dias – 80.00
9) Anthony Furlong – 79.75
10) Adam Taylor – 77.75
Sound off in the comments below!