Beverly Hills High Update

June 29, 2006

A few months ago, TransWorld Art Director Randy Laybourne stopped by Beverly Hills High since there was a rumor circulating that it got capped. Sure enough it was, and there was even a crew that had come all the way from Lompoc, California to skate it. Randy snapped these pics, and then the skaters headed over to Santa Monica to skate the Courthouse.

