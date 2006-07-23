Birdhouse in Hawai’i

Willy Santos, Brian Sumner, and Steve Nesser are out here in Hawai’i for a week skating a couple demos but mostly on a photo/filming mission. Saturday, July 22 they skated a demo at the Navy Exchange in Pearl Harbor. Thanks to Chris Kays, his dad, and the Hickam AFB skatepark for providing the ramps and boxes. Stay tuned for updates from the Aloha State right here on skateboarding.transworld.net.

Check the slideshow for all the pics.