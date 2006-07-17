Bringin’ It To The Streets In Vancouver
Words: LJ
Photos by Briann Caissie
Video by Jarvis Nigelsky
On Sunday July 9th Underworld, Nike SB, C1rca, Fallen, Ipath and Solo Mobile threw a street competition called “Bringin It To The Streets”. The format for the skate contest was as follows, we preselected 4 different street spots and gave the skaters 20 minutes to skate each of them, all the spots were judged individualy and the sums of $400.00 were handed out before moving on to the next spot.
There wasn’t really any 1st, 2nd, or 3rd to this comp and almost everyone got money, so here are some of thehighlights.
Location #1 hot spot ledges, sponsored by Nike SB
Ted Degros – nollie tail fs flip out, kickflip front tail, front blunt Pop out
Paul Trep – switch flip front nose slide
Ryan Bonnell – backside kickflip nose grind, kickflip back tail
Micky Papa – nollie heel front nose
Location #2 Victory square 8, sponsored by Ipath
Paul Trep – nollie backside kickflip
Micky Papa – nollie heel, heel
Stacy Gabriel – backside bigspin
Spencer Hamilton – switch kickflip
Kyle Desaulniers – frontside flip
Victory square flat bar
Magnus Hanson – nose grind pop out, back smith, kickflip backside 50-50
Scott Descenzo – back feeble backside 180 out, front hurricane,
Kyle Desaulniers – frontboard kickflip out
Scott Dailey – backside 50-50 transfer crook
Location #3 new spot over the rail, sponsored by Fallen
Paul Trep – switch kickflip, backside bigspin
Ryan Descenzo switch front heel, frontside flip
Ian Twa – backside kickflip
steve denham – ollie late shuv
Ted Degros – nollie back heel the bench on flat ! !
Location #4 CIBC handrail, sponsored by C1RCA
Ryan Descenzo – kickflip crook, kickflip backside 50-50
Magnus Hanson – front shuv backside 50-50
Paul Trep – switch front 5-0
Ian Twa – Switch front board, kickflip front board
Andreas Tsougriavis – back bigspin front board
Scott Daily – Hurricane Grind
The competition turned out to be a success, we only had a few run ins with security, spectators got to see some gnarly street skating first hand, most skaters left with some extra dough in their pocket, and everyone was stoked. A big thanks goes out to all off the sponsors and people who made this event possible, C1RCA, Nike SB, Ipath, Fallen, Solo Mobile, Underworld skateshop, Jarvis Nigelsky, Cyrus Thiedike, Brian Caissieand Alex Bastide.
See you next year?
Check the slideshow and video linked to the left!
