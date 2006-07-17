BRINGIN IT TO THE STREETS IN VANCOUVER – JULY 2006

Words: LJ

Photos by Briann Caissie

Video by Jarvis Nigelsky

On Sunday July 9th Underworld, Nike SB, C1rca, Fallen, Ipath and Solo Mobile threw a street competition called “Bringin It To The Streets”. The format for the skate contest was as follows, we preselected 4 different street spots and gave the skaters 20 minutes to skate each of them, all the spots were judged individualy and the sums of $400.00 were handed out before moving on to the next spot.

There wasn’t really any 1st, 2nd, or 3rd to this comp and almost everyone got money, so here are some of thehighlights.

Location #1 hot spot ledges, sponsored by Nike SB

Ted Degros – nollie tail fs flip out, kickflip front tail, front blunt Pop out

Paul Trep – switch flip front nose slide

Ryan Bonnell – backside kickflip nose grind, kickflip back tail

Micky Papa – nollie heel front nose

Location #2 Victory square 8, sponsored by Ipath

Paul Trep – nollie backside kickflip

Micky Papa – nollie heel, heel

Stacy Gabriel – backside bigspin

Spencer Hamilton – switch kickflip

Kyle Desaulniers – frontside flip

Victory square flat bar

Magnus Hanson – nose grind pop out, back smith, kickflip backside 50-50

Scott Descenzo – back feeble backside 180 out, front hurricane,

Kyle Desaulniers – frontboard kickflip out

Scott Dailey – backside 50-50 transfer crook

Location #3 new spot over the rail, sponsored by Fallen

Paul Trep – switch kickflip, backside bigspin

Ryan Descenzo switch front heel, frontside flip

Ian Twa – backside kickflip

steve denham – ollie late shuv

Ted Degros – nollie back heel the bench on flat ! !

Location #4 CIBC handrail, sponsored by C1RCA

Ryan Descenzo – kickflip crook, kickflip backside 50-50

Magnus Hanson – front shuv backside 50-50

Paul Trep – switch front 5-0

Ian Twa – Switch front board, kickflip front board

Andreas Tsougriavis – back bigspin front board

Scott Daily – Hurricane Grind

The competition turned out to be a success, we only had a few run ins with security, spectators got to see some gnarly street skating first hand, most skaters left with some extra dough in their pocket, and everyone was stoked. A big thanks goes out to all off the sponsors and people who made this event possible, C1RCA, Nike SB, Ipath, Fallen, Solo Mobile, Underworld skateshop, Jarvis Nigelsky, Cyrus Thiedike, Brian Caissieand Alex Bastide.

See you next year?

Check the slideshow and video linked to the left!