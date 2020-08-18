Clyde’s Corner | How I Started A Business During Lockdown

A lot of folks have come at me lately on exactly how I was able to start a flourishing business during this whole pandemic/lockdown. It took a few things, but being broke was the main catalyst. The overall drive to not walk back into a situation I wasn’t happy with was the key factor as well. I had to do something, and unlike you weirdos, a little lockdown wasn’t stopping my brain from functioning properly. I’m not giving y’all all the sauce, but here are a few tips that got The Ollie Llama up and going out here.

Come Up with a Solid Plan

One thing I can say is I know a lot of talented individuals. What I can add to that is, unfortunately I also know a lot of wasted talent. For years, I also felt as if I was just wasting away in a kitchen. Did I even want to go back? And, why would I? Those were two very deep questions that I had to act upon. So, I made a plan in my old raggedy recipe book I clearly wasn’t using at the time. The plan was to start a small pop-up food business and do something simple to test the waters. With little to no money in my pocket, and our unemployment system being straight-up garbage, I had to act and act fast. My first two menu items were jerk chicken salad and mock tuna salad sliders. Why did I pick these two? Every restaurant I worked in down here told me, “People don’t eat that kinda stuff around here,” and routinely turned those two things down. Well, those things took OFF! Which resulted in the demand for more because customers were routinely saying, “We don’t even have this kind of stuff around here!” Next thing you know, I’m doing four to five pop-ups a week. Ironically, I pitched this entire idea to a few restaurants, as well as staying open as a bodega so people can attain simple things we can get in bulk like toilet paper, sanitizer and most importantly, food. But hey, the ego is a fragile thing. So, I made a solid plan elsewhere. Which leads me into…

Resources, Resources, Resources

There were few places open, but what I’d noticed that remained open were the bars and liquor stores. Where were people frequenting? Both of those places. But, they had very little resources to get food. Especially good food, at an affordable price. And, how hard I used to go in the paint drinking, I knew allllll the bartenders, most of whom I’d always take food to. But one in particular was who I needed to speak to. It was my buddy Jerry who manages Hoots down here in Winston-Salem, and furthermore owns the house I currently live in. Some would see this as a very unique situation, but it’s actually not. Mainly because I’m not the only one who knows a bartender or that can cook. I was just smart enough to use my resources. He saw the vision immediately, gave me the space and time slots to sell to-go orders as he sold to-go beer. And here I am not even four months later with my own business.

Invested Them Stimulus Checks

As I was doing the pop-ups, I had a chance encounter with the one and only Danielle Bull. Little did I know that Danielle runs one of the liveliest venues in town, on the main strip here in Winston-Salem. Anyhow, after eating some tacos she’d asked if I was interested in setting up a food cart in front of her bar when things reopen. I’d never really considered running one, then some friends were telling me I’d kill it in front of her place. So, going back to resources, I knew my buddy James had a food cart, and that was gonna be my first go-to. A few days pass and this is where it gets good. When I finally did get unemployment, it was some three months later. I was already financially straight. Especially considering all I really intended to do was cover rent and living expenses from the jump. So, when I got all that money in one lump sum, I took it and bought a food cart. Did my all my legal paperwork for my name The Ollie Llama, and there’s a food cart in my garage waiting for things to reopen. Easily the smartest investment I’ve made thus far. In the meantime, I’m still doing pop-ups at least four times a week. I did my first solo catering gig, drive-in movies, started making some merch to get the name out there, etc. And I might as well drop it here, I’m opening shop with Danielle in the next few weeks. Yes, a kitchen. And yes, I just threw that in there. You can come through and get food, seven days a week. I’m actually up at 5 a.m. writing this, as well as finishing up the menu. Then I’m gonna go tend to my garden which will supply our new venture with fresh produce. The same garden in the yard of the same friend who gave me not only the house to live in, but the place that also kick started my business.

I gotta get up outta here. Going to work on the new spot, having lunch in the park with none of your damn business, and then a pop-up tonight. As crazy as it may seem, even with everything going on, I’m a very busy man. But, not so busy where I don’t leave y’all a new recipe:

Roasted Strawberry Chipotle Sauce

1lb strawberries

2 roma tomatoes

½ red onion

1 guajillo pepper

1 jalapeno pepper

2 ancho peppers

2 cloves garlic

3-4 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons paprika

I personally like to broil everything except the sugar and paprika until its nice and charred, mainly because I lack patience. But I wouldn’t recommend that because a lot of y’all routinely burn hot dog water. So, set your oven to 385, char everything except the sugar and paprika. Don’t be that dude and cut the tops off the veggies. Add all charred ingredients, sugar, and paprika (I like to add a tad bit of vinegar) in a blender. And save that excess liquid from the pan! Add that as well, being that’s the good stuff!! Blend until it looks like one of those perfectly halfway frozen fake Otter Pops that I’m about to go get at the tienda. Enjoy, folks!

