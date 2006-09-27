Doing It For Tim
About 150 competitors came out for the two-day contest with the heads from Sessions clothing, Indy trucks, and Santa Cruz egging them on. Friday the ams and groms hit the street course at the Tim Brauch Memorial Skatepark in Scott’s Valley, California for the first day of competition. This park is no joke with everything from huge transitions and bowls to hubbas and manuals. Curren Caples took first for the groms while Raven Tershay took first for the ams. On Sunday (day two) it was straight into the park’s huge bowl, with Holly Lyons shredding her way to first for the ladies, Steve Cab easily placing first for the master’s, and Benji Galloway winning top honors for the pros.—Ben Kelly
