Doing It For Tim

Eight years have passed since the life of legendary Santa Cruz skateboarder Tim Brauch was cut short, but last weekend’s annual contest honoring his name has yet to lose momentum or support from his local friends and family. Tim, who rode for Santa Cruz, Indy trucks, Vans, and Este clothing, lived his life as a dedicated skateboarder—and one hell of a ripper—up until his unexpected death in 1999. The memorial contest continues to keep Tim’s legacy alive as well and as his love for the fun of skateboarding.

About 150 competitors came out for the two-day contest with the heads from Sessions clothing, Indy trucks, and Santa Cruz egging them on. Friday the ams and groms hit the street course at the Tim Brauch Memorial Skatepark in Scott’s Valley, California for the first day of competition. This park is no joke with everything from huge transitions and bowls to hubbas and manuals. Curren Caples took first for the groms while Raven Tershay took first for the ams. On Sunday (day two) it was straight into the park’s huge bowl, with Holly Lyons shredding her way to first for the ladies, Steve Cab easily placing first for the master’s, and Benji Galloway winning top honors for the pros.—Ben Kelly

