Emerica’s Wild Ride Day 3

Wouldn’t you know it, our first night in tents and we’re greeted with a Mid-West thunderstorm. Soaked the next morning, spirits were still up for a two-plus hour ride to Hays, Kansas. The demo went off, the locals BBQ’d for us, then we were off to Greensburg. The campsite was free and empty. We entertained ourselves with BB guns and paint balls. A nearby public pool offered up a midnight swim, and Brandon Westgate let a stray puppy crash in his tent. More to come!

