Emerica’s Wild Ride Day 7

Scenic drives by the Missouri river led the team to SOCA Skateshop and then to the St. Charles Skatepark. This was the hottest day yet! Temperatures in the high 90s made the demo feel like it was in a frying pan, but the guys ripped regardless. Needless to say, afterward everyone was burnt so it was straight to the campsite in Hannibal to light a fire and chill. Lots of kids and their parents showed up to roast marshmallows, make smores, and jam on the guitars.

Mini Heath Kirchart interview!

Hows the Wild RIde been so far?

Its been kinda grueling, camping sucks. Other than that its been fun.

What’s been the best part?

Probably skating the demos and riding the motorcycles.

