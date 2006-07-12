The Fourstar 10th Anniversary art show opened Sat July 8th at the Froden Gallery in Los Angeles. It was a very grown-up affair with no urinating on food or breaking much of anything. Various children were in attendance along with many of the Fourstar and Girl family of pros. Serigraphs by well-known and Girl affiliated artists are for sale and a few might still be up for grabs. One spectator was shocked that the cops hadn’t broken up the public consumption of alcohol. She was answered with, “this isn’t Oceanside”, as the valets delivered cars to the waiting pros.

Check the Slideshow for all the pics.