Halloween in Portland

October 31, 2006

Our last day in Portland was a sunny one, but pretty damn cold. I guess that’s the Northwest for ya. The team hit up tons of street spots to get last minute photos. Tyler Bledsoe and Jesse Landen especially came up. Our last stop of the day was, fittingly, Burnside. It was all painted up in anticipation of its annual Halloween/anniversary bash. Should be an epic night of hijinx, fireworks, costumes, and mayhem. A huge shout out goes out to DaKine for hooking up this roadtrip. It was amazing. And Mike Parziale from Grease Not Gas deserves just as much credit for his amazing RV that runs on free vegetable oil at no cost to the environment. Be sure to read up on that.

Have a “thrilling” Halloween everyone! Have fun and be safe!

