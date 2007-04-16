How To: Make Stickers

Everybody loves stickers. Throw ’em on your board, stick ’em on your local street signs, or use ’em to get your own message out. Shepard Fairey started out with a very simple “Andre The Giant Has A Posse sticker, and you too could turn a simple drawing or design into a global multimedia empire. There are many ways to create stickers, but here are three different, but easy, ways to go about it.