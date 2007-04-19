HUF Skateshop Opening/Party

HUF opened a skate shop in the middle of his two stores on Sutter Street in San Francisco, California last weekend. Not only was this event a party to celebrate the opening of the new shop, but also a mix and mingle event of giant proportions. As skaters flooded the streets to skate a wooden fun box, the roaring of polyurethane against cement seemed to be music to spectators’ ears. The smell of fresh tacos plauged the air as the truck took orders. HUF successfully had an unpermitted “half-a-block party” complete with alcohol and food and, most importantly, skating.