Wassup Rockers Premiere

Larry Clark’s new filmpremiered June 25th at the American Apparel warehouse in L.A. It was a fun filled day, consisting of a game of SKATE hosted by Danny Minnick for $500, a Jeff King skate course, and a mini ramp in front of a stage with live death metal. Skaters in attendance: Brayden Szafranski, Muska, Daniel Castillo, Ricky Webb, Theo Hand, Robert Santa Maria, and the kids from. All in all it was a goodtime and the movie was off the hook. Check that shit out homies ASAP.