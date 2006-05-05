Juskyiddin’!

May 5, 2006

We’re all completely fried. It’s gettin’ too hot out here. We’re still skating ditches in the middle of the day, so that’s not helping the situation. Here’re a few more pics. Check the slideshow for the party photos. Duffel’s a beast. That’s it for now.

