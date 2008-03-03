Mada Does AZ Again

What a better thing to do in the cold-ass winter then to get Jacob Walder, Kevin Romar, and Aldrin Garcia back out to the nice warm winter weather of Arizona–again. We set off for the six hour ride out to the mini mansion in Tempe with TWS photog Blair Alley and the infamous Alex M, aka DIRTY. We met up with Daniel Cooper who was our AZ tour guide this trip and hit up a bunch of spots during our four day stay.

If I can recommend to anyone going out to AZ, you have to hit up the Cheeba Hut and B.S.C! Two best places in AZ. Big thanks to all the AZ homeys who showed us around.–Raul Montoya