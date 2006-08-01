Nike 6.0 Serves Up Some Texas Tea

Nike 6.0, the new brand out of the swoosh, held the final round of their action sports dream vacation giveaway in Austin, Texas this past weekend. Ten competitors tried to impress judges at the skatepark, the lake, and the dirt track fighting for a prize of their choice of a New Zealand, Mexico, or Cayman Island trip. With the competition being held at the Texas Ski Ranch—a skatepark, wakeboarding lake, and bike track in one—it was an every-man-for-himself day of trying to impress judges at each of the three action sports the Ski Ranch features.

In the end, it was a 22-year-old skateboarder from Chino Hills, Erik Bragg, who earned the most points, won the final scavenger hunt, and won a trip to New Zealand courtesy of Nike 6.0.—Ben Kelly

Check the slideshow for more pics.