Pin Up Of The Month: January

Name: Brianna Abeyta

Web Site: None, sorry boys

Age: 23

Single/taken: Single

Boys or girls: Boys

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Resides in: Sac, soon to be So Cal

Favorite Skater: Jimmy Astleford

Favorite Food: Mexican and Pizza

Were you scared with Jimmy doing ollies over you? I wasn’t scared at all. I was totally excited.

Would you do POTM again? Absolutely, I get to hang out with hot skater boys and let them do tricks over my head…Hell Yea!

If you want to contact Brianna for work for something or be a pin up yourself, E-mail George at dirtrag@sprynet.com.

Check the slideshow for more pics!