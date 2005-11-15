Pin Up Of The Month: November
Name: Amy
Age: 22
Hometown: San Diego, California
Single: Yes
Future profession: Lisa Ling’s job on National Geographic Explorer
How often do you model?: I am just finishing my BA in Anthropology from UCLA, so modeling is just on the horizon for me again
How did you like freezing your ass off while the boys ollied you?: I think being surrounded by a bunch of hot skaters kept my mind off of it
Best and worst things about living in LA?: Worst thing is the superficial people, the best is all the different types of people (from all backgrounds and from all over the world)
Favorite skater: Danny Way
All photos: George Crosland.
