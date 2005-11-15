Pin Up Of The Month: November

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Name: Amy

Age: 22

Hometown: San Diego, California

Single: Yes

Future profession: Lisa Ling’s job on National Geographic Explorer

How often do you model?: I am just finishing my BA in Anthropology from UCLA, so modeling is just on the horizon for me again

How did you like freezing your ass off while the boys ollied you?: I think being surrounded by a bunch of hot skaters kept my mind off of it

Best and worst things about living in LA?: Worst thing is the superficial people, the best is all the different types of people (from all backgrounds and from all over the world)

Favorite skater: Danny Way

All photos: George Crosland.

