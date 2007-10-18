Pin Up Of The Month: October 2007

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Name: DEBRA A.

Hometown: SMALVILLE, USA

Current Home: S.L.C

Age: 29

Single or not: YES.

Measurements: 34C-26-32

Website: MySpace.

What do you do for a day job? CIVIL ENGINEERING.

Do all your day job male counterparts fantasize about you at your modeling gigs? YOU KNOW IT!

So how did you feel about shooting in a hotel room in Salt Lake with a guy you have never met? IT WAS A BLAST.

Do you get to travel to model? YES.

Is it cool living in Salt Lake? THIS IS THE PLACE!

How do all your Mormon Utah neighbors feel about your modeling? SHHHH IT’S A SECRET.

Did you almost get nailed with the skateboard? YES BUT WORTH IT!

Would you do the pin up shoot again if you could turn back time? YES YES YES!

