Pin Up Of The Month: September 2007

Name: Deanna Webb

Measurements: 34D-25-34

Hometown: Fountain Valley, CA

Current Home: Hermosa Beach, CA

Are you a full time model? I am a full time model and actress.

Was this the scariest shoot you have ever done? No, in fact it was quite enjoyable. My very first shoot was the scariest. I was nervous of the unknown, but soon realized I was a natural.

How were the skater kids? They were bustin out some rail slides!! Pretty impressive!

