Ryan Sheckler, Andrew Reynolds, Chris Cole, and more at the X Games

August 7, 2006

The final results looked like this:

1. Chris Cole Statesville, N.C. 90.68
2. Ryan Sheckler San Clemente, Calif. 85.31
3. Andrew Reynolds Winter Haven, Fla 85.06
4. Jeremy Rogers Boston, Mass. 84.43
5. Eric Koston San Bernadino, Calif. 83.43
6. Greg Lutzka Huntington Beach, Calif. 81.87
7. Paul Rodriguez Tarzana, Calif. 79.75
8. Nyjah Huston Davis, Calif. 78.00
9. Billy Marks Corona, Calif. 76.37
10. Rodolfo Ramos Florianopolis, Brazil 69.50
