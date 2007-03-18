Skin’s Santa Cruz Skate Park Slideshow
Our photo honcho Skin Phillips went up to Santa Cruz, California this week to shoot Steve Caballero and among other things… SC’s brand-new public skate park. This bad boy is best witnessed in-person, but for the 99% of you who don’t live in NorCal, we’ve got a nice ‘lil slideshow for yas. (turn your eyeballs to the left)
Here’s the full park info for those lucky enough to skate it:
ADDRESS
The park is located at 225 San Lorenzo Blvd at Riverside Avenue. Limited on site parking. Nearest public parking at Laurel and Front Streets.
SKATE PARK RULES
Open 9 a.m. to sunset daily. All skaters must wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads and have skateboards and in-line skates with composite wheels only. Bicycles, scooters, and metal skate wheels are not allowed in the skate park. The skate park will be closed during rainy or wet conditions.
