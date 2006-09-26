SPOT CHECK: GREECE

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Words and Photography by Carleton Curtis

So I just got back from my honeymoon (congrats to me, thank you very much) and beautiful Greece was the destination. While I was supposed to be romancing the new wifey, I snuck in some photos of Greek skate spots. I know what you’re thinking: Isn’t Greece unskateable because it’s all ancient ruins? Not in the slightest. I was in Athens for just two days and saw so many perfect skate spots (smooth marble, no pedestrians or cops, sunny weather), it damn near ruined my honeymoon. It was a tug of war between romantic walks on the beach vs. skating virgin spots. And if you know women, the beach won.

The slideshow to the left has a bunch of spot photos, plus some tasty graffiti from the locals. NYC has some competition. Oh, and here are some final thoughts…

–Skateboarding in Greece is expensive. Decks range between 60-80 euros (translation: $75-100). Gnarly.

–The Black Label decks were the most expensive of all the American brands.

–The weather is sunny and dry all year. Ka-ching!

–Did I mention marble? Yeah, I did, but it’s worth mentioning again.

–Everybody there speaks English, so don’t worry about language hassles.

–Greek wine and coffee are two of the world’s best-kept secrets.

Carleton Curtis

Managing Editor

TransWorld SKATEboarding