St. Patrick’s Day Massacre!!! (3/17)

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!! Since we could give a rat’s ass about prancing leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, and Guinness draught (okay, maybe not Guinness), we’re celebrating skateboarders named Pat instead. So let the PATSPLOITATION begin!!!

