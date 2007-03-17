St. Patrick’s Day Massacre!!! (3/17)

March 17, 2007

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!!! Since we could give a rat’s ass about prancing leprechauns, four-leaf clovers, and Guinness draught (okay, maybe not Guinness), we’re celebrating skateboarders named Pat instead. So let the PATSPLOITATION begin!!!

