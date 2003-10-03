Still 79>03, The Photography Of J Grant Brittain

TransWorld Skateboarding longtime Photo Editor Grant Brittain’s newest photography exhibit, Still 79>03, opened Thursday, September 18th at the American Institute of Graphic Arts in downtown San Diego. Hundreds of people attended the premiere, and the first 500 were given commemorative books that document the highlights of Brittain’s work.

The gallery was overwhelmed with skateboard legends of yesterday, today, and tomorrow — some of which included Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Leo Romero, Todd Swank, Adrian Mallory, and Owen Neider.The list could go on and on.

I’d like to share something that I never noticed until just recently. Outside of Grant’s office is a little makeshift frame with some words from a previous article on it. I’m not sure who wrote it, but it was inspiring to read. It seemed to sum up Grant’s history in one beautiful paragraph.

Here it is.

J. Grant Brittain

At the age of 25, J. Grant Brittain borrowed his room-mate’s camera to shoot his buddies skating at the Del Mar Skateboard Ranch where he worked and skated. He had no idea how the camera worked, he just matched the needle and shot. Shortly after, he bought a used camera and began taking photos aimlessly- — he was hooked. He changed his major from Art and immersed himself in photography. In 1983 Brittain was approached to contribute to a brand new skate magazine. The 40 page premiere issue of TransWorld Skateboarding Magazine wasn’t great, but it got a little better with each new issue. Seventeen years later, TransWorld Skateboarding Magazine has become the leader in the industry. As photo editor, Brittain is photo driven — just like the magazine. His position also gives him the chance to work with some fine young photographers who inspire him to push his photography, and he hopes he has had some influence on their works as well. They feed off each other, a “photographic think tank of sorts.

Grant’s photography speaks for itself. For those of you who couldn’t make it, we brought the exhibit to you (a good portion of it). Be sure to view the photo gallery and the video’s that are attached to the story. Enjoy the show!

Still 79>03 runs at the AIGA gallery until November 14th.

AIGA hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

Admission is free