Supra L.A. Skytop Release & Muska’s Birthday Party

It all went down last night in Hollywood at the swankiest club of the moment, Area. Muska himself threw down a DJ set at his own party, and his partner in crime, Steve Aoki, filled in the rest. The VIP room was off the hook with free booze and a shoe wall of Supra Skytops that eventually got pilfered by party-goers. The Olson twins were spotted as weremovie supporting actors. The dancefloor was crazy, the private tables on the patio were crazier. Most stuff that goes on behind closed doors in Hollywood clubs does so for a reason. Hell, cameras aren’t even allowed in Area! So check the exclusive flicks before someone pulls the plug!

Yeah, Muska! Happy Birthday!