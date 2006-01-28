Tampa Am 06 Report 2

January 28, 2006

Saturday Qualifiers:
1 Dom Johnson
2 Tommy Sandoval
3 David Bachinsky
4 David Loy
5 Cody McEntire

For entire list of qualifiers and more coverage, check skateparkoftampa.com.

Check the slideshow for more pics!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS