Tampa Am 2007: Day 1
Marquis Preston was wowing the fans in between other skaters’ runs with flawless bigspin boardslides down the big rail to straight and fakie, and frontside bigspins down the double set. Chris Mendes had the longest frontside feebles of the day across the flat bar and even mixed it up with a nollie inward heelflip to backside revert up the Euro gap. Grant Taylor is still great beyond his years with huge frontside tuck-knee airs on the big quarterpipes. Chris Troy has his bigspin front boards wired if you didn’t know and now does them 270 on command, too.
Well, the top ten qualifiers looked like this:
1 Sean Malto
2 T.J. Sparks
3 Chris Mendes
4 Donovan Piscopo
5 Ben Gore
6 Grant Taylor
7 Chris Troy
8 Daniel Espinoza
9 Travis Glover
10 Ed Driscoll
