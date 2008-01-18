Tampa Am 2008 Day 1
Friday morning. The S.P.O.T. was jumping with an amazing new street course thanks to the folks at Nike SB, there were free tattoos again in the back lot, and new this year, a BBQ truck! All five heats were heavy and it would take way too long to name all the rippers. Dudes who I definitely remember having stand out runs are Filipe Ortiz, Dom Johnson, Willy Akers, Sean Malto, Chris Mendes, and of course there’s always those ripping kids that no one’s ever heard of. Just check the video footage. Not surprising, all these dudes made the cut to Sunday with Davis Torgerson qualifying first and getting the golden ticket straight to the finals. So that’s how the first day went. The weather’s great, we’re heading out for another night of Yboring, and we’ll see ya tomorrow!
