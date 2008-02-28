The DC Melrose Store Grand Opening Party

(LOS ANGELES, CA) — The flagship DC Melrose store opened last December, but they decided to tease L.A. scenesters for a few more months… the free drinks and official grand-opening party popped off last night. As expected, the place was packed with lovely females, streetwear aficionados, and damn near the entire DC team. Aesthetically, DC Melrose is top-notch: the space is airy, the architecture is classic DC modernism, and the location is poised to do serious battle with their neighboring Melrose/Fairfax stores: Adidas, Penguin, Supreme, SLB23, Diamond, The Hundreds, G-Star, Marc Jacobs, Diesel, Factory 413, and Flight Club. So stop by when you’re in the neighborhood, and congrats to DC for a job damn well done.—Carleton Curtis



