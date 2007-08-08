UK Vans Team in Bristol, England
The day went down with plenty of live music, lots of boozing and some sick skating. A few of the riders who were featured on the tour were missing on the day, but the rest of the team, including Bristol local Danny Wainwright cruised the park with style.
UK Vans rider Ben Grove embraced the down hill gradient, flying over the tombstone all day, stomping a massive ollie over to flat! The main man of the day was Austrian Chris Pfanner. He soon adjusted to the park, and threw down numerous tricks with ease. This boy has style, I’ve never seen him in real life before, and it was a joy to behold. He shut the day down with a crazy flip over the driveway, landed with pure steeze!—William Greenfield
Check vans.co.uk for more info on the tour.
